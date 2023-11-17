Tony Schiavone Highlights His Most Anticipated Aspects for AEW Full Gear

Speaking on his What Happened When podcast recently, AEW’s Tony Schiavone called out the upcoming elements for AEW Full Gear that have garnered the most excitement for him (per Wrestling Inc). Schiavone listed both matches and wrestlers that have piques his attention and enthusiasm for the upcoming event. You can find a few highlights from Schiavone and listen to the full episode below.

On the matches he’s most excited about: “Obviously, we’ve put a lot of attention into MJF and Jay White. I really think MJF has come through and given us some really great matches. He really has. Jay White is one of the great performers internationally that you know, we’ve known about for a long, long time. I’m glad they signed The Young Bucks against Omega and Jericho.”

On other wrestlers who have his attention: “Really, as a wrestling fan, really have enjoyed seeing Roderick Strong and The Kingdom develop their characters. It’s been good stuff.”