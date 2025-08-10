– During a recent interview with WFXR ahead of tonight’s AEW Collision, AEW broadcaster Tony Schiavone discussed his two dream matchups for the world of pro wrestling. Tony Schiavone named Ricky Steamboat vs. Kenny Omega, and Toni Storm versus Mercede Mone for women’s wrestling. That match actually took place last month at AEW All In Texas. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

On a dream matchup for him: “It would be Ricky Steamboat in his prime against Kenny Omega of AEW. To me, that would be the one. As far as tag matches are concerned, I’m going to always go back to the Anderson brothers. I would do the Anderson brothers against the Young Bucks, only because two different styles. I would just love to see, because I knew Ole really, really well. He and I were very close. He was a miserable old son of a bitch, and I would just love to see him, his facial expressions after the Bucks did some of their crazy stuff, especially if they pulled out a table. You know, Ole would go, my God. What are we doing here? I think that would be great to see that.”

Tony Schiavone on a dream matchup being Mercedes Mone versus Toni Storm: “I think I’ve seen it. I saw Toni Storm against Mercedes Mone. that would be my- the one match that I would want to see and I’ve seen it. I, I think they are the two best women wrestlers I’ve ever seen in my life. We got to see them at All In, and hopefully we’ll see them again sometime.”

At AEW All In Texas, Toni Storm beat Mercedes Mone to retain the AEW Women’s World Title.