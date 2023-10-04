Tony Schiavone Had No Idea Adam Copeland Was Debuting At AEW WrestleDream

Adam Copeland’s debut at AEW WrestleDream came as a surprise to Tony Schiavone. Schiavone talked about the former Edge’s debut at Sunday’s PPV on his What Happened When podcast for AdFreeShows, and you can see some highlights below, courtesy of Fightful:

On Copeland making his debut at the show: “I had no idea he was there, but I thought it was great. I thought it was pretty cool when he slides into the room and he and Christian go face-to-face because I’m looking at them thinking, ‘Man, there’s a legendary tag team and they’re just staring at each other.’ It was a very, very good moment and the fans lost their minds as well. So with all that, I thought it was a very good move, but no, I didn’t know, and you know what? That’s cool.”

On Copeland being excited to be in AEW: “We did a very exclusive backstage interview with him afterwards, and you can tell his excitement for being here in AEW, so good job. I’m sure as time goes on, it won’t be the last surprise that we have. I’m not giving a spoiler because again, I don’t know, but as we go on in the years, you just never know, right? I mean, think about Adam Cole, Bryan Danielson, Jon Moxley on the very first AEW Double or Nothing.”