Tony Schiavone on Not Knowing Finishes for Matchups at AEW All In London

– During the latest edition of What Happened When, AEW broadcaster Tony Schiavone discussed not knowing the finishes to all the matches at last Sunday’s AEW All In London and why he sometimes prefers it that way. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Tony Schiavone on wanting to be kept out of the loop on certain outcomes: I don’t remember who the third man was, and the reason is because I didn’t ask. There’s a lot of times that if you don’t ask, you’re not told. Which I really appreciate sometimes. I wish some people would come out and look for us. I did not know the finish of any of the matches that I called. I could have by going to the coaches, or going to the talent themselves, or going to Tony and asking. I would have been told, but I prefer not to know. I do think it’s important that I know some of the points that they want me to get across for the match, and if there’s a point they want me to get across about the finish, a messed-up finish or something like that, then I need to know.”

On not knowing who was going over in certain matchups: “But I didn’t know who was gonna go over in the Stadium Stampede. I didn’t know who was gonna go over with Darby and Sting. I didn’t know that Saraya was gonna go over, which I thought was a cool moment. So there’s a lot of this stuff I don’t know. So I didn’t know who the third member was gonna be. I’m not so sure anybody knew who the third member was gonna be [laughs]. It was a silhouette on a graphic, is all I knew.”

AEW All In London was held at Wembley Stadium last Sunday, August 27 and broadcast live on pay-per-view. The event had an announced paid attendance of 81,035 people.