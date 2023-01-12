wrestling / News
Tony Schiavone on Advice He Gave Paul Wight For New Commentary Role
January 12, 2023 | Posted by
In the latest episode of his What Happened When podcast (via Fightful), Tony Schiavone revealed what advice he gave Paul Wight when he started work as an announcer for AEW. Wight joined the company in February 2021 and began his new job with AEW Dark: Elevation a month later. At that time, he was a color commentator but now, he is preparing to work as a play-by-play announcer.
Schiavone said: “Paul Wight is starting to do play-by-play for us on Elevation. I think he’ll be very good. I told him, ‘Go back and listen to Gorilla Monsoon. Listen to all of what he did.’ Paul is willing to learn and work hard at being an announcer.”
