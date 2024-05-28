Tony Schiavone Weighs In On AEW Double Or Nothing’s Anarchy in the Arena Match

Tony Schiavone had a strong reaction to the Anarchy in the Arena match at AEW Double or Nothing. The match featured a number of crazy spots as The Elite defeated Team AEW, most notably one where Darby Allin set Jack Perry on fire with a flamethrower. Schiavone spoke about the match and seeing two sides of the situation on the latest What Happened When podcast. You can see highlights below, per Fightful:

On the Anarchy in the Arena match: “So some things happened in that match. Obviously, the one thing that happened was Jack Perry getting burned, but a lot of things happened in that match. Darby being tied up by his legs. As that’s going on, to be honest with you, I’m thinking, ‘What the f**k are we doing?!’

On the match being memorable: “Again, you’re right. It’s memorable. It’s things that happened that you’re going to remember for a long long time. When people say, ‘Hey, did you ever see AEW Double or Nothing?’ They’re going to say, ‘Yeah, I remember when they burned Jack Perry and they tied Darby Allin upside down, and he wore a face guard with thumbtacks on.'”