Tony Schiavone Weighs In On AEW Doing Smaller Venues, Talks Last Week’s Dynamite

On the latest What Happened When with Tony Schiavone episode, the AEW broadcaster discussed not watching WWE WrestleMania 41 and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On AEW’s string of shows: “Last week’s show — you know, made a big deal about, and rightfully so, being a record-breaking night for us as far as a prime-time wrestling show on either TBS or TNT. We were at the MGM Theater, which is connected to Fenway [Park]. And we had a sellout crowd, and there have been some people have said… ‘Oh, you guys are moving back to the smaller venues.’ Yes, we are, because look how great they look on TV. And how well they’re doing for us right now. And it’s — I’m going to say I had more fun I think in two days in Boston, than I’ve ever had doing TV shows for AEW. And I thought I had a lot of fun back during the pandemic. We had a blast. And there have been times we go out to Cardiff, Wales, had a great time out there. And we’ve done some great things, the Grand Slams, the one in Australia. But I really think the two days in Boston were great on many levels for AEW.”

On not watching WrestleMania: “Not comparing [AEW Dynamite], like the fans online want to do to WrestleMania. Because I didn’t watch WrestleMania. I don’t need to watch WrestleMania because I know a lot of people will tell me about it moving forward. And I just thought it was a great night for us, and hopefully we can continue to pick up on that momentum.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit What Happened When with a h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.