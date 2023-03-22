Tony Schiavone On the Cons of AEW Talent Working Independent Shows

AEW talent is allowed to take indie bookings, and Tony Schiavone recently discussed the risks of that process. AEW talent have worked various independent shows with promotions like GCW, DEFY and more, and Schiavone explained his concerns with it on a recent episode of What Happened When. You can see some highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On AEW talent being allowed to work indy shows: “Tony Khan lets guys work independently. There’s a lot of cons to it if you ask me. The pros are the guys and girls get to work more, they get to learn. The cons are, are they really learning to work because … a lot of independent promoters I don’t trust … Do they have medical staff on hand? No. I don’t think, I may be wrong. Do they have coaches to help them along? No. Wrestlers these days need coaches, back then they didn’t. These days they need coaches.”

On the risks for talent who do independent dates: “He is putting his career in jeopardy because, you know, they do crazy things. Is he getting the guidance he needs to put together a good match?”