– Speaking on his What Happened When podcast, AEW broadcaster Tony Schiavone discussed AEW star Darby Allin creating his own videos that are used on AEW programming, and how the one Allin made before his rematch with Samoa Joe used footage of Cody Rhodes. Schiavone noted that something like that would have happened back in the day in WCW, since Cody Rhodes is now signed to WWE. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com).

Tony Schiavone on Darby Allin using footage of Cody Rhodes: “There was a snippet of Cody [Rhodes] in that … I remember thinking that would have never happened back in the day. Never. There was no way that would have happened.”

Tony Schiavone on not knowing Michael Hayes had been let go by WCW until he asked: “Guys would show up and then not show up, you know? It was, ‘Oh, look who’s here, and look who’s not here.’ Today, working in the front office, I would know all about it. Back then as an announcer, you would just pick up things. ‘Where’s Michael Hayes?’ ‘Oh, he’s no longer here.’ I remember even asking Jimmy Crockett sometimes, ‘Where is so and so?’ ‘Oh, he’s no longer with us, and do not mention his name at all ever again,’ I would go, ‘Okay.'”