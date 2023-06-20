wrestling / News
Tony Schiavone on Getting to ‘Scissor’ With The Acclaimed on AEW Collision Debut
June 20, 2023 | Posted by
– During the latest edition of What Happened When, AEW broadcaster Tony Schiavone discussed getting to take part in some “scissoring” with The Acclaimed during last Saturday’s debut episode of AEW Collision. He stated the following (via Fightful) on the moment:
“That was tremendous. We had talked about it earlier. We talked about how we were going to do the interview. I just thought they were going to scissor. I didn’t know it was going to be me. That kind of surprised me. That was a lot of fun. They get a hell of a response. I’m a fan.”
More Trending Stories
- Eric Bischoff Thinks CM Punk’s ESPN Interview Did Some Good, Talks Negativity To AEW
- Booker T On What Chris Benoit’s Legacy Would Have Been, Daniel Puder Not Making It In WWE
- Details On Backstage Reactions To CM Punk’s AEW Collision Promo
- Kevin Nash Shares How His Vision For NWO Differed From Hulk Hogan’s