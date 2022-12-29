– During a recent edition of his What Happened When podcast, AEW broadcaster Tony Schiavone noted that his schedule and weekly broadcasting work in AEW is starting to wear him out. He also noted that his future likely lies in podcasting and video games.

Schiavone stated (via WrestlingInc.com), “Tuesdays and Wednesdays kind of wear me out. I’m actually, to be honest with you, I think I’m really getting too old for this sh*t, I really am.” He continued, “No, I do, I really think I am getting too old for it.

Schiavone added, “I think what’s in my future is just maybe podcasting and, I don’t know, playing video games.”

Tony Schiavone is currently a regular member of AEW’s broadcast team. He also co-hosts the weekly AEW Unrestricted podcast with Aubrey Edwards.