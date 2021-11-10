Tony Schiavone on How Much He Enjoys Working in AEW, Predicts Britt Baker vs. Tay Conti

– Speaking to Sports Illustrated’s Justin Barrasso, AEW broadcaster Tony Schiavone discussed his joining AEW in 2019 and his thoughts on the AEW Full Gear card. Below are some highlights.

Tony Schiavone on his time in AEW: “It’s been the best two and a half years of my career. It’s worth your weight in gold to work for good people, and it’s a pleasure to work here. I can’t stress this enough—the acceptance of the fans for my return has been mind-blowing. So for me, it’s really easy doing what I do because I love it so much.”

His thoughts on AEW Full Gear: “I’m looking forward to seeing MJF get hit in the face. I’m genuinely excited every time I see Bryan Danielson in the ring, and I think Chris Jericho is going to have a lot of surprises in store for all of us during the Minneapolis Street Fight. CM Punk and Eddie Kingston, that interview from last week, that was great s—. I’m looking forward to seeing that as much as anything else.”

His prediction for Tay Conti vs. Dr. Britt Baker: “I’m not going to discount Tay Conti, who is a great fighter, but I can tell you right now that she’s not going to beat Britt. I say that under duress. If Britt heard me say otherwise, I’d be in a lot of trouble.”