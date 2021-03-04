Tony Schiavone on Jim Crockett Jr.: ‘He Made Me What I am Today’

– AEW broadcaster and former NWA and WCW broadcaster Tony Schiavone has commented via his Twitter account the passing of former JCP owner and WCW President Jim Crockett Jr. Crockett passed away yesterday at 76 years old.

Crockett is the person who gave Schiavone his start in professional wrestling broadcasting. Previously, Crockett’s sister, Frances, helped Schiavone to start his broadcast career after hiring him to do broadcast work for baseball. Tony Schiavone wrote the following:

“Today my heart breaks with the passing of Jim Crockett. Everything I have become, professionally is because of him and his family. His sister, Frances, hired me to do baseball in 1982, a year later, Jimmy decided to give me a shot at wrestling. He made me what I am today.”