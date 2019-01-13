Various News: Tony Schiavone on the Match He Wish He Could’ve Called, New Total Bellas Season 4 Clips

– During a recent edition of his What Happened When podcast, former WCW and WWE announcer Tony Schiavone discussed the one WWE match he wish he could’ve been able to call. His pick was The Rock vs. Hulk Hogan from WrestleMania 18. Tony Schiavone stated the following:

“I would have loved to have called the [Hulk] Hogan [vs.] Rock from WrestleMania match. I think that would have been a lot of fun. Talking about the history of Hulk Hogan, and being in Toronto, and I never got to call a Rock match. I really think [calling] that match would have been great.”

Schiavone currently works as an announcer for MLW.

