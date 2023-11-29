Tony Schiavone Says He Has ‘One More Contract’ Left In Him

In the latest episode of What Happened When (via Fightful), Tony Schiavone spoke about possibly winding down his career, and how he thinks he still has more to give the wrestling business. He noted that he has no plans to slow down.

He said: “I don’t think I’m slowing down. I just don’t think I’m slowing down. I’m really honored that Tony would allow me to do play-by-play again at this stage in my life. Right now, I’m 66. I turned 66 on November 7th. I still got…realistically, I think I’ve got one more contract in me, if Tony will go with that, and then we’ll see what happens. I just don’t envision myself retiring. That’s why, when we started doing [AEW Collision], and this is before Tony put me on the broadcast team, Tony told me, he said, ‘We’re gonna start doing a Saturday show.’ He said, ‘You don’t have to come.’ He said, ‘We’re can have two different crews. I’m the only one who’s gotta come.’ I said, ‘Tony, I’m going to be here every day for you. I’ll be here on Wednesdays, and I’ll be here on Saturdays.’ It’s a case of just being away two nights out of the week. He said, ‘Okay.’ But then I got to thinking, it’s like, if I’m not doing it, what am I gonna do? Just sit at home and do nothing? That’s not me at all.“