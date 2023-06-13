Tony Schiavone On His Plans For AEW Collision, Excitement For CM Punk’s Return

On the latest episode of the What Happened When podcast, Tony Schiavone talked about the premiere episode of AEW Collision on June 17 from the United Center in Chicago, IL, and the event featuring the return of CM Punk. You can check out some highlights below:

On his plans for when Collision launches: “I am going to be going to both shows [Dynamite and Collision]. I’m kind of looking forward to it. I think there was some more excitement built when we announced that CM Punk was returning, so I am pretty excited about it. I really am.”

On CM Punk’s AEW return: “The United Center is a great venue; we’ve been there a number of times. It’s great to be able to see Punk come back, and the United Center has been a great venue for us. We had Forbidden Door there a year ago. We’ve got Forbidden Door coming up at the end of this month [May]. A lot of good things.”

