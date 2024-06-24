Tony Schiavone Praises Adam Copeland, Samoa Joe & More As ‘Ultimate Pros’ In AEW

Tony Schiavone has a few individuals in AEW that he says are top-level professional in Adam Copeland and more. Schiavone reflected on the matter on a recent episode of his What Happened When podcast where he singled out Copeland, Samoa Joe and Orange Cassidy for praise.

“This is not to talk negative of anybody else in the business, but of my time since I’ve returned to wrestling, there are just a handful of guys that I would call ultimate pros,” Schiavone said (h/t to Wrestling Inc). “Adam Copeland being one, Samoa Joe being another. Orange Cassidy is one, and there’s a couple more that I need to put in that group.”

He continued, “That’s not to slight anybody else, but those guys, you ask them to do something, you don’t have to find them. [They are] just tremendous. I’m just so glad I was able to work with guys like that.”

Copeland is currently out of action with a tibia fracture suffered at Double or Nothing.