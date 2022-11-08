Tony Schiavone Praises AEW’s Hiring of Renee Paquette

– During a recent Ask Tony Anything AdFreeShows podcast, AEW broadcaster Tony Schiavone had high praise for new broadcast team member Renee Paquette. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Tony Schiavone on Renee Paquette: “She’s wonderful, she’s such a pro, she is so good on camera at what she does and it prevents me from running backstage 100 times now too. I’m just really really thrilled about us having her and hopefully we use her more. I know she did some commentary for the WWE back then and she was really in a tough spot, she was the third person.”

On Paquette being one of AEW’s best hires: “A three-man booth is not easy and then adding a fourth as we do on Rampage is even harder, so I thought she was in a tough spot there. She’s just so great to work with, she looks so great on camera, she’s so cool, one of our best hires in a long long time, really is.”