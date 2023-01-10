wrestling / News
Tony Schiavone Praises Chris Jericho as a ‘Great Leader’ in AEW
– During his recent What Happened When podcast, AEW broadcaster Tony Schiavone praised the work of Chris Jericho in AEW< noting that Jericho is a great leader. He also credited Jericho for putting over Action Andretti and Ricky Starks on Dynamite. He stated the following (via Fightful):
“I have so much time for Chris Jericho. What a great leader he is. You know how I know he’s a great leader? He did the job to Action Andretti. Did the job to Ricky Starks. That’s a great leader. I’ll show you how you can lose and still keep your heat.”
