Tony Schiavone Praises Eddie Kingston’s Match With Jon Moxley at AEW Worlds End

In the latest episode of What Happened When (via Fightful), Tony Schiavone said that Eddie Kingston was one of his favorites in AEW and praised his match with Jon Moxley at Worlds End. The match was the finals of the AEW Continental Classic, which Kingston won.

He said: “Eddie’s one of my favorites. When I think about all the different guys that I’ve worked with, Eddie’s one of those real guys that what you see is kind of what you get on TV. So I have a lot of time for Eddie Kingston. I’m so glad. When he first came aboard, I didn’t know anything about him because I had been out of wrestling, and you said, ‘I’m so glad Eddie Kingston is getting a chance with a major promotion.’ He continues just to perform well. His match against Jon Moxley was tremendous. His match against Trent Beretta the other night was very good. He gives you good performances every time. Never disappointed with Eddie in the ring.“