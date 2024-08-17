Tony Schiavone Praises the Longevity of Jeff Jarrett

– During a recent edition of his What Happened When podcast, AEW broadcaster Tony Schiavone discussed Jeff Jarrett in AEW and his recent match with Bryan Danielson. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Tony Schiavone on Bryan Danielson vs. Jarrett: “Double J just put it all on the line. Bryan always does, that’s no surprise there. Double J did. [I] went back and talked to him after the show and saw that he was bleeding, and I said, ‘I want to thank you for putting your health on the line to give us a good show.’ He looked at me and kind of smiled. I said, ‘No, I’m serious, I really am,’ and I shook his hand, it’s something I do all the time. He just stepped up big time, which is not a surprise [to] anyone who knows Jeff Jarrett.”

On Jarrett’s longevity: “The longevity in the sport for Jeff Jarrett is because of how great of a performer that he has been throughout the years. I know obviously his family was involved in wrestling, so he was kind of born into the business and he ran TNA at one time, so he’s kind of been in charge. But he comes back to AEW and I think performs admirably. I’ve loved everything that Jeff Jarrett has done since he’s arrived. Jeff Jarrett, you don’t think this, but when you get to know him, you realize how much of a pro he really is. He’s the ultimate pro, and I’m so glad that he is able to perform on a high level still, and so happy I’ve gotten to know Jeff and Karen and Cody and the whole crew. It’s been great. Congratulations [to] Jeff Jarrett to give us this match leading into Wembley.”

Earlier this month, Bryan Danielson defeated Jarrett in an Anything Goes Match on AEW Dynamite.