– On the latest edition of What Happened When, Tony Schiavone answered fan questions, and he was asked what talents will impress people when they get an opportunity. He specifically named Athena and Harley Cameron, stating the following (via Fightful):

“I like Athena. I like her passion. She does a lot with Ring of Honor, but I think she would be very good on a regular basis on TV. I really like her. One of the most talented people that we have is Harley Cameron. If you think that kid’s not talented, holy smokes. She can sing, she has sung. She has performed as a singer. I think, you can look her up, that she performed with Boyz II Men. She’s talented, she can talk, she’s beautiful. She’s got a great personality. I don’t know what their plans are with her. I know she’s on QTV right now, but she’s really, really talented. There’s so many of them out there that really deserve a shot at talking some more. Kris Statlander, really good.”