Tony Schiavone Praises QT Marshall, Says He Knows More About Wrestling Than Anybody
November 21, 2024 | Posted by
During the latest episode of What Happened When (via Fightful), Tony Schiavone praised QT Marshall for his work backstage in AEW and said that he knows more about wrestling than anyone. Marshall will wrestle in AEW for the first time in a while at Full Gear, when he takes on Big Boom! AJ.
Schiavone said: “QT, over the years, he’s gotten some heat, right, we all have. But QT is like backstage MVP, MVP, MVP. He is tremendous. He knows more about wrestling than just about anybody out there today. That [his match at AEW Full Gear] should be a lot of fun.”
