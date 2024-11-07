– During a recent edition of What Happened When, AEW broadcaster Samoa Joe praised former AEW World Champion Samoa Joe as one of the top greatest professionals he’s ever worked with. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Tony Schiavone on Joe: “Samoa Joe to me is one of the great professionals I’ve ever worked with. Joe is just…you ask Joe to go to an interview, you say, ‘Joe, we got a pretape to do,’ he says okay, and he goes right then…some guys will go and they’ll fuck off, and it’s hard to find them. Not Joe. Got a lot of time for Joe, professional.”

On what Joe brings to the table: “On maybe two hands full, and he’s one of the tops. Not only that, he gives you great matches. For a guy his size, he can move, he can do a lot of things, he’s legit strong, legit tough guy. Lot of time for him.”