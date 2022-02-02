wrestling / News

Tony Schiavone Previews CM Punk vs. MJF In Latest AEW Control Center

February 2, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
CM Punk and MJF finally go head to head in the ring tonight, and the latest AEW Control Center previews the bout and more. You can see the video below, with Tony Schiavone taking a look at this week’s shows:

