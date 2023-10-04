Tony Schiavone Reveals His Reaction To Darby Allin’s Big Bump At AEW WrestleDream

Darby Allin did a wild spot with the steel steps at AEW WrestleDream, and Tony Schiavone recently shared his immediate reaction to the moment. Allin got dropped onto the steps by Christian Cage in their TNT Championship match at the PPV, and Schiavone discussed the moment on AdFreeShows’ What Happened When. You can see some highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On his reaction to the spot: “When I saw Darby the other night hit the steps, I’m thinking, ‘God bless you, Darby, but in 30 years — 20 years — those things will come back to haunt you. Take a look at Mick Foley, right? … Hulk Hogan’s had a hard time getting around, from what I understand.”

On the spot being unnecessary: “Go back and watch any show of ours, and you could like at that and say that match would’ve been fine without that bump. They do it for the fan reaction. That’s what drives them. … I get caught up in it, too — the excitement of it. But sometimes I sit back and I wonder — how many dives do we actually need in a show?”