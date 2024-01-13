Tony Schiavone Reveals Reaction To Sting’s Big Bump On AEW Dynamite

Sting had a wild bump on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, and Tony Schiavone revealed what his reaction to the spot was. Sting and Darby Allin defeated Powerhouse Hobbs & Konosuke Takeshita in a match that ended when Sting hit a Scorpion Death Drop to Hobbs from the seating area down through a table. Schiavone spoke with Rock 106.1 and revealed how he reacted to the spot, noting that he was backstage when he saw it.

“When Sting came off, did the Scorpion (Death) Drop onto the table. I had gotten up from the broadcast position and walked behind,” Schiavone recalled (per Fightful). “I watched it on TV because I had to go out and do an interview with him after. I walked out and people were going crazy. I walked in the ring, I stepped in the ring, and Bryce Remsburg, the referee, says, ‘Hang on a second, we’re not so sure how hurt he is.’ I stood there and Bryce said, ‘He’ll be okay.'”

He concluded, “Sting got up and looked around and I had the microphone down and I said, ‘You’re an idiot, you know that don’t you? You don’t have to do this. Fans love you. You don’t have to do this.’ He doesn’t. For his age, to do those crazy things.”

Sting will have his last match at AEW Revolution in March.