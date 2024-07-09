Tony Schiavone Reacts To Big Bill Wearing His Quote On Wrestling Trunks

Big Bill has been wearing one of Tony Schiavone’s quotes on his trunks, which the AEW announcer recently reacted to. Bill has been wearing trunks with Schiavone’s quote referring to him as “Too much man” across the back, and Schiavone was asked about it on his What Happened When? podcast.

“Isn’t that amazing?,” Schiavone said (per Fightful). “Isn’t it amazing that he was the first person that I would see at 18 years of not watching wrestling, and then eight years later, almost, I would be on his f**king trunks? That’s kind of ironic. Not kind of, very ironic”

He continued, “Number two, Big Bill is one of the great human beings in wrestling and has one of the great stories in wrestling because of him coming back from alcohol, and he’s one of the great guys ever. I’m so proud, I really am, to be on his trunks. I really am. He’s such a great guy, and he’s such a good person. Not only that, hell, he’s such a freaking talent. He’s so big. I’m really honored I’m on Big Bill’s ass.”

Bill is currently part of Chris Jericho’s Learning Tree group.