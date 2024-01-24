Tony Schiavone Explains Why He Missed Last Week’s AEW Dynamite

Tony Schiavone was not on commentary for last week’s episode of AEW Dynamite and said that it was due to a health issue. In the latest episode of What Happened When (via Fightful), Schiavone said he had a problem with his eye, which was swollen shut.

He said: “I had a little eye problem, a little stye in the right eye. Actually it was more than one, and eye was swollen shut last week. Thought I had conjunctivitis, which meant pinkeye and to stay away from everybody, but on Wednesday, I got a diagnosis that it was a stye. So yeah, I’m okay. I hate missing TV, but I was obviously back for Saturday. I’m really having a good time on Saturday. So I’ll be back this Wednesday, and [that was] just a part of being an old fucker.“