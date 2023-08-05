– On the latest edition of his What Happened When podcast, AEW broadcaster Tony Schiavone recalled his time working as a broadcaster for WWE. According to Schiavone, he was usually working with either Bruce Prichard or Kevin Dunn during his broadcast tenure with the company. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Tony Schiavone on how Prichard would produce his work: “Bruce Prichard was my boss and worked closely with Kevin Dunn. I’ve brought this up many times, there was a little bit of a problem where Bruce kept telling me ‘Vince is thinking you’re sounding too southern.’ I said ‘Really?'”

Schiavone on Prichard now being both the “good cop and bad cop”: “I guess that’s changed, he’s good cop and bad cop now.”

On no announcer enjoying having Vince McMahon in their ear: There’s not one announcer out there that had Vince producing in their ear that said they enjoyed it. I think I was respected. I think after I left I wasn’t.”