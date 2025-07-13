Tony Schiavone Recalls How JCP Got Busted For Using Unlicensed Music

On the latest episode of the What Happened When with Tony Schiavone, the AEW broadcaster told a story from 1985 about how Jim Crockett Promotions was first confronted about using unlicensed music on their shows, a practice that was common at the time. The issue came to a head during the production of the Great American Bash 1985 home video. You can check out some highlights below:

On there being different versions of the VHS: “It was done by Turner Home Entertainment. I was not involved in that. Turner — I remember, I distinctly remember that the head of Turner Home Entertainment, I can’t remember his name. But he was watching some of this, and Jimmy Valiant came in on a golf cart, as they did back then, to ‘The Boy from New York City’ by Manhattan Transfer. And he looked at that, he went, ‘Holy s**t, you guys use that music?’ And he didn’t know. I went, ‘Yeah.’ He said, ‘We can’t use that.’

On learning from it: “And that is when all of a sudden the Crocketts realized, or NWA realized, we can’t use that stuff. [We didn’t know that] until this show. Or they didn’t give a s**t until this show. I remember thinking to myself, ‘Yeah, we’ve always used it but I bet you we shouldn’t be.’ And we did back then, and we did back then on TBS. But nce Turner Home Entertainment got a hold of it, they thought — and they were right. We should have paid rights fees.”

