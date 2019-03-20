Tony Schiavone Recalls Spoiling Mick Foley’s WWE Championship Win, Giving Away Raw Results

– Tony Schiavone appeared on Wrestling Inc’s podcast for a new interview discussing his upcoming show with Eric Bischoff at C2E2 and more. Highlights are below:

On his appearance with Bischoff at C2E2: “Eric and I have a combined show that we’re doing Friday night and we’re also doing some autograph signings and meet-and-greets as well. I really love talking to fans. I really do. I love hearing their stories about why they love pro wrestling. I look forward to meeting the fans that will be there for the entire weekend.”

On his panel with Bischoff at the show and the final days of WCW: “We all thought Eric was going to buy the company and we would continue on TBS. It had to be a span of a couple of days where Eric was not in charge and Vince bought us. I put a lot of stock in Eric as he was my boss and depended on me for a lot of stuff. So I’d like to know what the hell happened.”

On Bischoff becoming the boss in WCW: “I told him ‘You’re gonna change.’ He was like, ‘No I’m not.’ I said, ‘You’ve got to. You’re gonna be the boss.’ And he really did change and wasn’t always easy to work with…We’ve never really talked to each other that much [since WCW ended]. A couple of text exchanges…but I’d be very interested as to what he has to say.”

On his plan for the panel: “I’m gonna be very honest with Eric and not take blame for stuff I didn’t do. If there’s stuff that he shares the blame in, then I’m gonna call him on it. Some of the stuff he says may jog my memory and get me to say, ‘Yeah! Absolutely! You were a terrible boss.”

On spoiling Mick Foley’s WWE Championship win: “[Bischoff] did not directly tell me to do it. But [WCW producer] Annette Yother came out to tell me to really say something bad about Mick Foley becoming world champion and I came up with the line [“That’s gonna put some butts in the seats”]. It will be interesting to find out what [Bischoff] said backstage or if he said anything…. When [Yother] appeared through the curtain, it was always something big. If it was coming from her, then it was coming from Eric. Yeah I’ll take the blame for it, but had Annette not come out through the curtain, I wouldn’t have said it.”

On giving away Raw results as Bischoff’s behest: “I said anything they wanted me to say [on commentary]. Do what the boss says…as stupid as the boss may be. There’s plenty of them out there and they are humans like you or me.”