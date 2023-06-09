Tony Schiavone Recalls The Night DX Tried To Invade WCW

On the latest episode of the What Happened When podcast, Tony Schiavone talked about the time when WWE sent DX to invade WCW Monday Night Nitro in April 1998. DX went to the arena where Nitro was being held and tried to get in through the garage. They also went to CNN towers. You can check out some highlights below:

On what he remembers about the moment: “I think we were in Norfolk and the only thing I remember about it was someone said, ‘some WWE guys outside here and they’re shooting something. And I went, ‘are you kidding me? Are you serious? They are actually acknowledging us. They are actually sending some people out.’ Now, I had also heard that they had gone to our offices. Yeah, now that all that kind of blew me away that was out of the norm that Vince (McMahon) had normally done in that he ignored the competition. Think that, well, maybe we are doing something right here if they are outside. And I remember thinking, ‘I wonder if they’re gonna try to get inside and wonder if we’re gonna let them inside, and I guess Eric (Bischoff) thought said now recently that had he known, he would have let him in, right?”

On what would’ve happened if DX was let into the arena: “For friends, and many of them have wrestled against each other, and so yeah, Bruce is right about that. That wouldn’t have happened.”

