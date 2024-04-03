– As previously reported, former AEW World Champion and star CM Punk had a lot to say about his time in AEW during an appearance on The MMA Hour earlier this week. During his interview with Ariel Helwani, Punk also spoke about an incident involving Jungle Boy that took place at an AEW Collision TV taping where Punk alleges that Tony Schiavone asked him to intervene when Jungle Boy wanted to use a lead pipe to break the glass on a car window. Schiavone was later asked about Punk’s comments by cohost Conrad Thompson on the What Happened When podcast. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

On CM Punk’s stories about him: “Did he have a couple of stories about me? Jungle Boy, right? [Thompson notes that Punk brought Schiavone up but not in a negative way.] You know what? I really don’t give a s*** about it. I’m not gonna get into this. I know what he said, and let him continue to talk if he wants. That’s all I got. Look, okay, I don’t give a s***. That’s all I can say. I can’t get into that. It would be stupid for me to get into that.”

Tony Schiavone on having nothing to defend himself over: “I had no idea what he said, with the exception of someone told me, ‘Oh, he brought up your name, and here’s what he said.’ I went, ‘So what?’ So fucking what? [Thompson says Punk was not critical of him] I know. That’s why I’m saying, ‘So what?’ If he was critical of me, people would say, ‘Oh, Schiavone on his podcast [wanted to] defend himself.’ I have nothing to defend. Let’s move on.”

Punk was fired from AEW stemming from a backstage incident that took place in August 2023 at AEW All In: London. He later returned to WWE in November.