Tony Schiavone On How His Return To Commentary For AEW Collision Happened

Tony Schiavone is back on commentary on AEW Collision and he has a more active role as he provides play-by-play. In the latest episode of What Happened When (via Wrestling Inc), he spoke about how his return to the lead announcing role happened.

He said: “I told Tony [Khan], I said, ‘I would like another chance at doing play-by-play.’ And I said, ‘I could probably do Rampage.’ He said, ‘Okay, well, let me think about it.’ And I thought I was going to end up doing play-by-play on Rampage. Then he hit me with [Collision], and you don’t say no to that. You say, ‘Hell yeah, I’ll do it.’ I’ve told you this many times and I’m sincere about it, Kevin Kelly is a great announcer. He is so smooth and so good. I really enjoyed working with him and Nigel. We’ve only worked together once, but we’ve been together backstage for however many months.“