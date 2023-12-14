Tony Schiavone Reveals His Favorite Wrestling Gimmick Matches

– During the latest edition of What Happened When, AEW broadcaster Tony Schiavone discussed his favorite gimmick matches in WWE and AEW. He cited WarGames as being his top one, stating (via WrestlingInc.com), “I kind of think WarGames is number one. I was on the first one, and that was old school. I think we’ve had some very good incarnations of it in Blood & Guts. … I know NXT and WWE had some pretty good ones.”

Tony Schiavone also noted that he has the Royal Rumble match as No. 2 on his list. Then he also cited AEW’s Stadium Stampede as No. 3, saying, “I like freaking Stadium Stampedes.” AEW held the last Stadium Stampede at All In: London at Wembley Stadium on August 27. The match featured The Best Friends, Penta El Zero Miedo, and Eddie Kingston beating The Blackpool Combat Club.