wrestling / News
Tony Schiavone Reveals Sonny Kiss Is Injured
January 14, 2021 | Posted by
In the latest episode of the AEW Dynamite Post-Show, Tony Schiavone revealed that the reason that Sonny Kiss has not appeared on AEW Dynamite or Dark is due to an injury he suffered.
Tony said: “He didn’t get fired. He’s been with us. Sonny has been…Sonny’s been injured. I’ve seen Sonny in the training room. So he’s been banged up. So I’ve seen him there, he’s just not been able to perform. And we appreciate your question because Sonny is a tremendous athlete. I agree with you on that.”
More Trending Stories
- The Good Brothers Discuss Losing Their Confidence in WWE, Claim They Don’t Have Sour Grapes
- Tama Tonga Warns The Elite Not to Call Their Reunion the ‘Bullet Club’
- Val Venis Briefly Banned By Twitter For Violation of ‘Child Sexual Exploitation Policy’
- Eric Bischoff On Gruesome Sid Vicious Injury At WCW Sin, Decision To Show Injury On Nitro, Shane Douglas In WCW