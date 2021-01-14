Tony Schiavone Reveals Sonny Kiss Is Injured

In the latest episode of the AEW Dynamite Post-Show, Tony Schiavone revealed that the reason that Sonny Kiss has not appeared on AEW Dynamite or Dark is due to an injury he suffered.

Tony said: “He didn’t get fired. He’s been with us. Sonny has been…Sonny’s been injured. I’ve seen Sonny in the training room. So he’s been banged up. So I’ve seen him there, he’s just not been able to perform. And we appreciate your question because Sonny is a tremendous athlete. I agree with you on that.”