Tony Schiavone Reveals What Happened After Hangman Page Was Concussed on AEW Dynamite
– During a recent Ask Tony Live edition of his What Happened When podcast, AEW broadcaster Tony Schiavone discussed Hangman Page suffering a concussion during his title match against Jon Moxley back in October on AEW Dynamite. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):
Tony Schiavone on what initially happened after Hangman’s injury: “Someone [backstage] got in touch with me and says, ‘Is he seriously hurt?’ and I didn’t know because, by the time I got to the back, they had already take him to the hospital.”
When he realized it likely wasn’t a neck injury: “But my original thought was ‘it’s not the neck’ because had it been the neck, they would’ve taken a long time to move him. They pretty much checked him out, put him on a gurney, and moved him quicker than they would’ve moved him had he had a neck injury. So, I knew it wasn’t a neck injury.”
Hangman Page made his return to AEW TV late last month.
