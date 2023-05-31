Tony Schiavone Reveals When His AEW Deal Will Expire

In the latest episode of What Happened When (via Wrestling Inc), Tony Schiavone revealed when his contract with AEW will end, unless the company decides to re-sign him. Schiavone noted that his current deal, which he signed in 2019, ends in April 2024.

After Conrad Thompson joked that he had a lifetime deal, Schiavone replied: “That’s a f—ing lie unless my life ends by April next year. There is no guarantee that they’re going to re-sign me. That’s how I approach life: no guarantees. Klondike Bill told me one time, ‘The job is a day-to-day thing, Tony.’ That’s how I approach my life.”

He also noted that he doesn’t expect to get a pay increase with a new deal, but he also doesn’t need it. Finally, he said he was not likely to go to WWE even if AEW didn’t sign him.

He added: “No, it’s well-established here at the Schiavone household that, Lois Schiavone has said if I even think about going to the WWE, she’ll divorce me!“