Tony Schiavone Says Ric Flair Won’t Wrestle For AEW

In the latest episode of What Happened When (via Wrestling Inc), Tony Schiavone says he doesn’t believe that Ric Flair will wrestle again, especially not in AEW. He noted that Flair’s last match, which happened in July of last year, really was his last match.

He said: “I don’t need to call a Last Match again. That was his last match, guys. That was it. Again, social media has given idiots a voice, and there you go. If you’re wondering if there’s more idiots in the world than there used to be, [the answer is] no … Now they’re just online where you can read what they’re talking about.“