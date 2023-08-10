Tony Schiavone On Ricky Starks & Ricky Steamboat Angle On AEW Collision, Collision’s Run Thus Far

Tony Schiavone took some time on his latest podcast to praise the show-closing angle of AEW Collision as well as the show’s run thus far. Schiavone talked about the Ricky Starks attack on Ricky Steamboat and more on What Happened When, and some highlights are below (per Wrestling Inc:

On the Ricky Starks beatdown of Ricky Steamboat: “Ricky Steamboat is such a professional. Such a great talent still. Can probably outsell most people in the business today at 70 years old. It was all really, really good … This moment was not lost on Ricky Starks. I think about how much it meant to his career.”

On AEW Collision’s run thus far: “We’re doing some good things on Saturday night. I really enjoy doing the show, because I’m really, really busy backstage because we do pre-tapes and we do a lot of ROH pre-tapes backstage too. So I stay really busy during the show, to the point that I don’t always get to watch the program, cause I’m doing a lot of backstage work. But I love doing the interviews, I love doing the pre-tapes, and I’m just really enjoying what we’re doing on Saturday nights. So it’s been really cool.”