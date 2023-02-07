Tony Schiavone Enjoyed Sami Zayn’s Turn At Royal Rumble, Felt Segment Went Too Long

Tony Schiavone was a big fan of the Sami Zayn & Bloodline angle that closed out the Royal Rumble, though he did think it could have been shorter. On the latest episode of AdFreeShows’ What Happened When, the AEW commentator weighed in on the show-closing angle, which saw Zayn turn on Roman Reigns to protect Kevin Owens which led into the Bloodline beating down Zayn, was well-nod although he did acknowledge that it “went too long.” You can check out a couple of highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On the show-closing angle: “The angle, I liked it. It was very well done, good drama; when one of The Usos walks away — very, very good drama.”

On the Logan Paul-Ricochet double clothesline from the Rumble match: “I thought it was one of the more spectacular moves I had seen in many moons. That move took a hell of a lot of timing, it was really good.”