Tony Schiavone Says AEW Rampage Isn’t The Same as WCW Thunder
February 27, 2023 | Posted by
In the latest episode of What Happened When (via Wrestling Inc), Tony Schiavone compared AEW Rampage with WCW Thunder and said the two are not the same. Both Thunder and Rampage served as the secondary show for their respective companies.
He said: “‘Thunder’ we didn’t want to do, ‘Rampage’ we do want to do. ‘Rampage’ is important for us because we have such a big roster and not everybody gets TV time. Back then, we didn’t need it. We had a three-hour show. It’s just too much. Right now we’re doing three hours of TV and two of it live.”
He added that WCW didn’t need an extra two hour show with the three hour Monday Nitro. He noted the creation of Thunder added a lot of stress for the WCW talent and production crew.
