Tony Schiavone Says Brodie Lee Jr. Is Signed to AEW Contract

AEW is committing to Brodie Lee’s family long-term, signing his eight year-old son to a contract according to Tony Schiavone. Schiavone mentioned on his What Happened When podcast that the company has :legitimately” signed young Lee to a contract.

At the tapings for the Christmas week episode of Dynamite, Brodie Jr. did an unfilmed segment with Kenny Omega where he pinned Omega to “win” the AEW World Title. Schiavone talked about how AEW is taking care of the Huber family and how AEW brought Brodie Jr. to TV.

“Knowing Brodie was very sick and it was the holidays and knowing it was going to be very difficult for him to ‘kick out,’ [AEW] brought little Brodie to TV and wrestling is his life,” he said (h/t to Fightful for the transcription) “They made him a member of the Dark Order, they put a mask on him, he came out with a kendo stick and beat up a lot of people. They signed him to a contract, legitimately signed him to a contract. When he gets of age, he’ll be with AEW. They have taken care of him. He follows guys around in the back and becomes part of us. He gets involved with the guys, sits in Gorilla position, comes out with the mask and does some crazy things. The roster loved Brodie and we are family.”

This week’s Dynamite will be a tribute show to the late Lee.