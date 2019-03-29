Tony Schiavone Says He Got Along With Vince Russo Better Than Eric Bischoff

– Tony Schiavone spoke with Sporting News for a new interview promoting his panel with Eric Bischoff at C2E2 in Chicago on Friday and more.

On what it means for him to see Eric Bischoff for the first time since WCW: “First of all, it means a lot because I get to reconnect with him. I’m not the type of person who likes to get into confrontations or likes to air out dirty laundry in public. I’ve never been that way. I’m concerned that is going to happen. We had a great relationship. But there were a lot of things that happened behind the scenes that I got blamed for unfairly. So that concerns me that we are going to go down that road.”

On Vince Russo vs. working with Bischoff: “Wow, that’s a good question. (Long pause) Eric was a little more difficult to work because he was really demanding. I think I got along a little bit better with Vince because he worked with me more than Eric did. When Vince and Eric were going to work together when Eric came back, I thought it was going to work out great. I thought we had two guys who were great at what they did. But their relationship went south quickly. Eric was more difficult to work with, but I could work for anybody really.”