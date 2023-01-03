wrestling / News
Tony Schiavone Says He Has No Plans To Retire As Announcer
Tony Schiavone is clarifying some reports that suggested he was going to retire as an announcer soon, saying that’s not the case. On a recent episode of his What Happened When podcast, the AEW announcer had said that “Tuesdays and Wednesdays kind of wear me out. I’m actually, to be honest with you, I think I’m really getting too old for this sh*t, I really am.” He continued, “No, I do, I really think I am getting too old for it… I think what’s in my future is just maybe podcasting and, I don’t know, playing video games.”
While most sites did not describe that as his saying he was retiring, a few did and on the most recent episode of his podcast Schiavone clarified his comments. You can check out the highlights below, per Fightful:
On reports that he was retiring: “Never been better in my life, thank you for asking. I‘m saying that because Adam Demois, I talked to him yesterday with our bonus podcast, and he said, ‘So you’re retiring, huh?’ I went, ‘What the fuck are you talking about?’ Apparently, one day I was tired, and I was like, ‘Man, I’m just tired. Maybe I’ll just do a podcast with you and do video games the rest of my life. Well that became a clickbait [story].”
On contacting a site that said he was retiring based on his previous comments: “I said, ‘I know you and your readers hate me, that’s fine. But I have no plans to step away from announcing.’ I’m the luckiest guy in the world, so why would I leave? Sure, I get tired. I stay up all night on Tuesday night and I get no sleep on Wednesday night, and I end up sleeping most of the day on Tuesday until the late afternoon, when we gotta do some work to her Rampage out the door. So I’m doing great.”
