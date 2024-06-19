– During a recent edition of What Happened When, AEW broadcaster Tony Schiavone was asked about TNA Wrestling working with WWE and sharing talent. Schiavone noted that he’s not familiar to the crossover since it doesn’t impact him at all. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

On TNA Wrestling working with WWE: “I’m not familiar with what’s going on. You’re telling me news I haven’t heard.”

Tony Schiavone on how he doesn’t pay attention to WWE because it doesn’t impact him at all: “Because what they do does not impact me at all. People may say, ‘Well, yes it is because there’s a war going on and you’re competing for numbers.’ You know what, it ain’t want you think. This is not the 90s. Here’s proof it’s not the 90s. They’re going on Netflix. They’re going on a streaming service, okay. A streaming service. So I don’t know what they’re doing. If you get tied up into what they’re doing, you’re focusing on the wrong thing. You need to focus on your ****, at least from my perspective.”