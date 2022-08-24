Tony Schiavone Says Things Aren’t As Bad In AEW As Rumors Suggest

As previously reported, there are rumors of a lot of ‘backstage drama’ in AEW, particularly among ‘many of the top guys’ in the company. However, people within AEW have denied or poked fun at the rumors. In the latest episode of What Happened When (via Fightful), Tony Schiavone responded to the rumors of backstage issues when discussing his new responsibilities in the company.

He said: “(I) enjoy my job, enjoy my new responsibilities with the company. They are challenging, but those are challenges that I readily accepted when I took the job. I’m seeing a whole new part of wrestling and wrestlers that I didn’t see before. Yeah, I think so. There are some challenges, as you know, and of course the internet is going crazy about this or that. I’m not going to get into it because…I’m going to say this right now, things are not as bad as bullshit people on the internet would say. Not even close to it. We’ve got some things in place now that I think are going to make us better than ever.“