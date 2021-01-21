wrestling / News
Tony Schiavone Says Tony Khan Isn’t Going To Buy Impact Wrestling
January 21, 2021 | Posted by
During the AEW Dynamite Post-Show, Tony Schiavone was asked if AEW President Tony Khan actually has plans to buy Impact Wrestling. The two companies have been friendly lately, with AEW stars Kenny Omega, Matt Hardy and Private Party (as well as Schiavone and Khan) appearing on AXS TV, while The Good Brothers showed up on Dynamite.
When asked about the possible purchase, Schiavone said no and joked that Khan would “use coupons” if he did.
He added: “He’ll possibly use those S&H Green Stamps that were so popular in the 60s. Actually, I think he’s going to invest in a 1957 Chevrolet Coupe, which will bring him more money.”
