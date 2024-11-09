– During a recent edition of What Happened When, AEW broadcaster Tony Schiavone shared a positive update regarding former AEW World Champion Kenny Omega. According to Schiavone, Omega is in good spirits, and Schiavone hopes he will be ready to return to the ring “very soon.”

Schiavone said on Omega (via WrestlingInc.com), “Yeah, I’ve been checking in with Kenny periodically, and seeing how he’s getting along. His spirits seem pretty high, and hopefully he’ll get into the ring very soon.”

Kenny Omega was sidelined almost a year ago when he was diagnosed with diverticulitis.